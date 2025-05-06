Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Porvoo, Finland

17 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mossakrog, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Mossakrog, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$212,152
2 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$252,468
2 bedroom apartment in Hamari, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Hamari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$220,625
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$198,059
2 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$213,801
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$244,507
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Atmospheric two-bedroom apartment for sale in the Old Town of Porvoo. From the cobbled stree…
$257,290
3 bedroom apartment in Mossakrog, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Mossakrog, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$215,581
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$130,902
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$137,673
2 bedroom apartment in Mossakrog, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Mossakrog, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$208,766
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
Good condition double apartment in Porvoo's Spring Hill — Bright apartment in the middle of …
$96,484
2 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$417,067
1 room apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$125,097
2 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Cozy townhouse on two levels - 1987 completed and ready for a new life!Welcome to explore th…
$179,426
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$249,056
2 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/4
A small space in the second floor apartment building awaits new residents. The apartment has…
$144,444
