Apartments for sale in Oulu sub-region, Finland

Oulu
47
Oulunsalo
3
53 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/9
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$124,640
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/8
Toivoniemi now offers partly original, spacious two-bedroom apartment with canal view, on th…
$125,209
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
Welcome to explore this stunning corner apartment on the second floor, located in a building…
$192,367
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 6/12
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$38,701
1 bedroom apartment in Kempele, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
Welcome to Kempele Linnakankaa! Completed in 2022, a really beautiful and cozy first-floor e…
$187,814
1 bedroom apartment in Oulunsalo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulunsalo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Oulunsalo! For sale now is a cozy one bedroom apartment on Tillitie – an excellen…
$119,518
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/3
Experience the charm of Oulu, the third largest city in Finland, in this beautiful apartment…
$85,370
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/8
A one-bedroom apartment in Toppilansalmi! Now for sale: a practical and bright two-room apar…
$152,528
3 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/5
Welcome to explore this spacious apartment in the prestigious Asunto Oy Monttiinintalo, comp…
$237,898
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$312,741
1 bedroom apartment in Jaali, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jaali, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
This townhouse apartment offers practical living in a quiet area and is also an excellent in…
$62,491
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/13
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$178,152
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$163,763
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$253,605
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$88,705
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Three-Story Row House for Sale in Kaukovainio, OuluAre you looking for a new home i…
$113,713
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
A two-bedroom terraced house on the edge of the forest awaits you in Kaijonranta, at the end…
$106,997
1 room apartment in Haukipudas, Finland
1 room apartment
Haukipudas, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$78,296
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$189,919
1 room apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/13
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,821
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$107,469
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the best of Oulu in this charming townhouse in the Intiö district. This 45.4 sq f…
$191,057
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$186,508
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$164,900
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 8/12
Cozy double bedroom with two balconies in Sairaalanrinne. A few years ago, the entire apartm…
$44,392
1 room apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/4
Now for sale: a bright studio apartment on Kauppalinnankuja in Linnanmaa. The apartment has …
$124,071
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,549
2 bedroom apartment in Muhos, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Muhos, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$93,899
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/8
In the urban environment of Toppilansalmi, next to services, a well-maintained 4th floor apa…
$152,528
3 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 5/4
In Oulu, modern city life meets closeness to nature and advantage of affordable housing. For…
$283,429
