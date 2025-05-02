Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Rovaniemi, Finland

29 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
A new home for the summer!Perfectly located home for a family with children or someone who n…
$142,156
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 5/7
This beautiful two-story penthouse will mesmerise you from the first step. Imagine cooking a…
$484,008
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$241,327
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$270,210
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to explore this spacious terraced house located in a quiet area of Ounasmetsä. In th…
$200,824
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$185,367
1 room apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/5
Studio apartment with sauna from the heart of Viirinkangas now on sale! Excellent apartment …
$120,043
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
This beautiful 2 bedroom apartment combines a clear and open layout with practicality. In ad…
$111,694
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$259,153
3 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
A spacious first-floor family apartment for sale in popular Lainaanranta area. The multi-bed…
$141,028
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
This elegant and renovated apartment in Someroharju is looking for a new owner. The housing …
$101,540
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$199,019
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$67,097
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$228,578
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$221,245
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer a clean and well-kept two-bedroom apartment in a house built in 2007. The apartment…
$157,839
4 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$200,154
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/7
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Rovaniemi center! Living comfort is added by two toilets and…
$256,107
3 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,577
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 6/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$203,566
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$290,292
1 room apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/4
This beautiful and renovated top-floor studio in the city center is looking for a new owner.…
$90,145
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$100,991
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$245,389
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$265,810
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
This bright and functional apartment is looking for a new owner. A beautiful forested and we…
$82,924
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$241,778
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$216,506
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$247,419
Properties features in Rovaniemi, Finland

