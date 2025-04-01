Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kolari, Finland

2 bedroom apartment in Kolari, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
Now in pre-marketing, a new terraced house in Heluka, Äkäslompolo. A popular area of permane…
$193,670
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Kolari, Finland
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/1
A rare opportunity for an investor! For sale an entire terraced house on a magnificent beach…
$205,536
1 bedroom apartment in Kolari, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
Now in pre-marketing, a new terraced house in Heluka, Äkäslompolo. A popular area of permane…
$164,407
