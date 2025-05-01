Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kemi, Finland

1 BHK
11
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
4
25 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
$50,946
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
$58,871
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
$130,783
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/2
In good condition, in 2021-2022 completely renovated two-bedroom apartment. The floors of th…
$22,530
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
Neat and bright, 3rd floor double apartment available for buyers immediately after the sale.…
$20,379
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
$17,059
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
$25,019
3 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
$118,579
3 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
$106,901
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
$85,179
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
$51,176
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
$133,455
3 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/3
$73,921
2 room apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 room apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/3
Neat studio apartment in a 44 square meter apartment on the 3rd floor. Spacious kitchen with…
$11,208
3 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
$142,580
1 room apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 room apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/3
A well-maintained studio apartment on the 3rd floor with a large glazed balcony that gives n…
$31,700
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/4
$90,411
4 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
$146,380
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Neat, basic condition, two bedroom on the 2nd floor. Spacious and bright apartment, glazed b…
$21,511
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/4
$78,470
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/2
$96,954
1 room apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 room apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
$15,921
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/3
$35,823
1 room apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 room apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
$21,608
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/3
$67,097
