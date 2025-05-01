Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Southern Pirkanmaa, Finland

13 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$56,293
2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$90,752
2 bedroom apartment in Tyry, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tyry, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$55,725
1 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$107,924
2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious and stylish terraced house in Juhannusvuori, Valkeakoski!Welcome to visit this wond…
$213,975
3 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the charm of Valkeakoski in the heart of Pirkanmaa. This beautiful townhouse in t…
$163,029
2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/7
From the parade ground in Valkeakoski, from the General Market Square, a free fourth-floor t…
$134,725
3 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$125,097
1 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,842
3 bedroom apartment in Karjenniemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Karjenniemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$112,587
1 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$90,776
2 bedroom apartment in Akaa, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Akaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/3
This cozy and renovated home in the tranquility of the countryside offers terraced housing i…
$112,082
1 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$56,862
