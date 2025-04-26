Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Vantaa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Vantaa, Finland

1 BHK
18
2 BHK
26
3 BHK
4
51 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
1-Level quality new townhouse apartment at the end of the road ending. Own plot bordering th…
$392,381
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$78,704
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 6/12
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$247,919
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$144,430
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
This home offers a combination of comfort and functionality and has 4 spacious bedrooms as w…
$318,239
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$141,333
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$226,311
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent LOFT terraced house is located in Kivistö in a great location. Quiet corner…
$453,975
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$340,035
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
Welcome to visit this spacious third-floor sauna end apartment in an elevator building.This …
$123,189
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,959
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$255,879
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
COMING FOR THE FIRST PRESENTATION is an excellent end apartment in a district heating compan…
$306,832
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Located at the end of a cozy terraced house, this triangle has room for the whole family. Th…
$221,284
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$407,132
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$121,685
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$199,017
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$191,057
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$214,441
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/8
In a great location in the Martin Valley, a spacious elevator building pediment. Come fall i…
$315,958
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/5
This spacious triangle provides comfort and practicality for everyday life. The living room …
$264,629
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$226,311
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/5
Bright four rooms and a kitchen in front of all access and services. This home has room for …
$284,020
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
Extensively renovated and spacious triangle in the vicinity of comprehensive basic services!…
$204,175
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
A 1-level apartment with a functional floor plan from a very well-managed company in the qui…
$290,863
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$292,924
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,332
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$260,428
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy and cozy two bedroom home. Spacious living room with access to a fenced patio about 4.5…
$152,846
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$226,311
Properties features in Vantaa, Finland

