  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

Helsinki
133
Turku
23
Tampere
18
Espoo
33
Apartment Delete
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$199,017
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$312,741
3 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 4/4
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$107,723
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,842
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$105,763
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$67,097
