Apartments for sale in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

Helsinki
133
Espoo
31
Vantaa
50
Jarvenpaa
10
247 properties total found
1 room apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
1 room apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$73,596
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$661,204
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$1,76M
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/7
Magnificent, stylish apartment, which in its characteristics is very resident-friendly: the …
$553,668
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$333,428
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/4
Immediately free neat triangle along a quiet ending street in Pihlajamäki. 3 floor, no eleva…
$195,879
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent seven-apartment housing company is being built in Pakila without a company loa…
$492,144
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$78,704
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
1-Level quality new townhouse apartment at the end of the road ending. Own plot bordering th…
$389,493
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$249,056
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$113,359
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/2
Bright and spacious walk-through apartment in a great location!Welcome to visit this wonderf…
$519,701
1 bedroom apartment in Nurmijarvi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Nurmijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,528
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
Own yard! Directly from the kitchen to the courtyard. The lowest floor of a small apartment …
$146,060
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 5/7
Beautiful home on the fifth floor with amazing canal views! Excellent and clear layout. As a…
$576,313
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
A three-bedroom townhouse apartment being vacated from a company completed in 2016. Peaceful…
$370,245
2 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,033
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$175,883
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/9
6 storey large duplex apartment with stunning views now on sale! The corner apartment offers…
$395,154
3 bedroom apartment in Vihti, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Vihti, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$221,962
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$213,952
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/6
Beautiful two-level home with its own entrance at Konepaja! This terraced apartment has no a…
$678,216
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$756,265
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,959
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
Bright walk-through two-bedroom apartment in a good location. Balcony southwest, 2/3 floor w…
$254,755
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$157,727
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/9
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$188,782
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy and cozy two bedroom home. Spacious living room with access to a fenced patio about 4.5…
$151,721
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
Bright and charming two-bedroom apartment in Pihlajamäki!Now on sale a lovely third-floor do…
$141,531
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/6
Good condition and bright apartment on the fifth floor of the elevator house. The apartment …
$157,382
