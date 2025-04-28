Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lapland, Finland

Rovaniemi
29
Kemi-Tornio sub-region
49
Rovaniemi sub-region
29
Tornio
25
92 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/4
Charming studio apartment in the immediate vicinity of Tornio city centre services. This coz…
$68,171
3 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
$89,906
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
$139,183
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 5/8
In pre-marketing — A new 8-storey apartment building in Miuki, on the banks of the Tornio Ri…
$329,493
1 bedroom apartment in Kemijarvi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
Here is a great opportunity to buy a two-room apartment near the slopes and trails of Suomut…
$36,358
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
$17,059
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/8
$197,918
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$200,423
1 room apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 room apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
$21,608
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$243,030
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
A new home for the summer!Perfectly located home for a family with children or someone who n…
$143,159
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/2
In good condition, in 2021-2022 completely renovated two-bedroom apartment. The floors of th…
$22,610
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
$25,019
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$218,034
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/2
$96,954
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
$130,783
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/7
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Rovaniemi center! Living comfort is added by two toilets and…
$257,914
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$260,982
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Kolari, Finland
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/1
A rare opportunity for an investor! For sale an entire terraced house on a magnificent beach…
$215,875
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$186,675
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/3
$124,005
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$292,340
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/3
$67,097
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
This bright and functional apartment is looking for a new owner. A beautiful forested and we…
$83,510
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
$51,176
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
$62,166
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/8
$299,974
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
$133,455
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/4
$90,411
3 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 4/4
$107,723
