  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kemi-Tornio sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

Tornio
26
Kemi
24
51 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$133,455
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$50,770
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$302,219
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 5/8
In pre-marketing — A new 8-storey apartment building in Miuki, on the banks of the Tornio Ri…
$327,255
4 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$145,804
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$51,176
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$94,783
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/2
In good condition, in 2021-2022 completely renovated two-bedroom apartment. The floors of th…
$22,456
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$124,005
3 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$118,579
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Neat, basic condition, two bedroom on the 2nd floor. Spacious and bright apartment, glazed b…
$21,441
3 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$73,921
3 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$142,580
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/3
Functional apartment in Tornio Pudas, close to all services in Tornio. Local shops, sports h…
$38,481
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$58,871
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/8
$299,323
3 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$174,758
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,166
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/5
Stunning apartment with views of Tornion River!Welcome to explore this unique, top floor apa…
$280,988
3 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful spacious townhouse apartment in the popular area of Tornio Kirkonmäki. This three-…
$145,572
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/8
$220,215
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$67,097
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$17,059
2 bedroom apartment in Kaakamo, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kaakamo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$70,090
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$85,179
1 room apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 room apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$21,608
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/4
Charming studio apartment in the immediate vicinity of Tornio city centre services. This coz…
$67,708
3 bedroom apartment in Keminmaa, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Keminmaa, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$55,602
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$130,783
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$197,918
