Apartments for sale in Seinajoki, Finland

5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
$147,060
1 bedroom apartment in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
$102,352
2 bedroom apartment in Ylistaro, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Ylistaro, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
$146,704
1 bedroom apartment in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/6
$158,295
2 bedroom apartment in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/3
$169,449
