  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kotka
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kotka, Finland

26 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$50,946
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Petajasuo, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Petajasuo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/3
$37,529
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$147,728
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
A spacious two-bedroom apartment with kitchen and living room forms its own spacious complex…
$113,386
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Floor 2/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$328,663
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$36,392
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Petajasuo, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Petajasuo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$153,636
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$85,293
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/3
Instantly free, the stylish two-bedroom home is now without its new owner. A beautifully des…
$98,155
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
This compact two-bedroom apartment is located close to the city centre's amenities and makes…
$58,668
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$153,414
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kyminkartano, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$45,376
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kyminkartano, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$50,607
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$301,369
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Petajasuo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Petajasuo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$19,333
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/4
Now for investors or those looking for affordable housing studio apartment in Karhula, Eskol…
$20,872
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kyminkartano, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$79,038
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/3
A nice small detached house is now being released for new residents. The apartment has a spa…
$49,642
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,842
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
This complex of terraced houses, originally built in the 1910s, has been renovated in 1988 t…
$73,335
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Petajasuo, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Petajasuo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$26,157
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/5
This walk-through triangle home offers living in the middle of all the amenities of the city…
$104,361
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$32,980
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$33,549
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,959
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$130,783
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

