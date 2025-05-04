Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Central Finland, Finland

Jyväskylä sub-region
28
Jyvaskyla
28
Tikkakoski
3
28 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$218,141
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$179,388
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,959
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
Townhouse triangle with sauna and balcony in a quiet location close to Keljo's services. Spa…
$197,796
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$78,470
3 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$392,405
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$193,217
1 bedroom apartment in Vaajakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment in the middle of nature, but only 15 min from the center of Jyväskylä and 8min fro…
$144,674
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$175,704
1 bedroom apartment in Vaajakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$84,156
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,548
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,077
2 bedroom apartment in Tikkakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tikkakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$101,214
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/7
Comfortable and immediately free double room right on the edge of the center. In addition to…
$102,854
3 bedroom apartment in Tikkakoski, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tikkakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Now releasing a beautiful terraced end apartment. Located on the edge of the forest, this co…
$172,930
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
A well-kept townhouse triangle with its own sauna and parking lot, which is crowned by a hug…
$134,501
2 bedroom apartment in Vaajakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$130,783
3 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$201,388
3 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$201,952
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,449
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$249,056
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$156,939
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 6/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,704
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/6
In the center in a prime location now immediately free renovated 2-room apartment. Bathroom …
$123,199
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$73,921
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-level terraced home located at the end of Blueberry Alley. Cozy and functional layout. T…
$112,461
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/6
This double room with a sauna on the 5th floor with a glazed balcony will be released from t…
$180,729
1 bedroom apartment in Tikkakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tikkakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$55,725
