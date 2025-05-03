Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kemijarvi, Finland

5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kemijarvi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
Here is a great opportunity to buy a two-room apartment near the slopes and trails of Suomut…
$36,168
2 bedroom apartment in Kemijarvi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
Experience the luxury of everyday life in this charming two-bedroom apartment. The apartment…
$73,467
4 bedroom apartment in Kemijarvi, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Magnificent complex of three apartments near Suomu's ski lifts and services. This log buildi…
$450,975
2 bedroom apartment in Kemijarvi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/4
Now well-kept and renovated, the spacious triangle awaits its new owner. The bathroom, sauna…
$55,383
1 bedroom apartment in Kemijarvi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious, immediately free, twin apartment is waiting for its new owner. Here's a great oppo…
$44,080
