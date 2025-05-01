Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

Helsinki
133
Turku
23
Tampere
18
Espoo
33
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,959
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$153,414
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$756,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$133,455
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$147,728
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$170,472
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 room apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/13
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,821
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$155,802
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,704
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Mainland Finland

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Mainland Finland, Finland

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go