Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Tampere sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Tampere sub-region, Finland

Tampere
18
Nokia
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
25 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$289,954
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$106,664
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Onkkaala, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Onkkaala, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$94,391
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Nokia, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Nokia, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$293,895
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Nokia, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Nokia, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$72,457
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Jussila, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Jussila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Lake view, own plot, geothermal heat, low fee (2,8€/m²), end apartment, rv 2017, less than 2…
$320,416
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$186,508
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a new apartment in As Oy Treen Kaipaisenrinne. The company has completed 2017, so n…
$142,720
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/7
Renovation apartment!In 2013, the building company has carried out a piping renovation (trad…
$77,847
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Pakinmaki, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Pakinmaki, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$176,666
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/2
With a rt home from Peltolammi, in the middle of the city centre, seize the opportunity and …
$201,952
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kuokkala, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuokkala, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$118,842
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$397,784
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to visit this charming duo located in the popular Epilä area of Tampere!The apartmen…
$134,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Nekala offers a stylish apartment on the 1st floor immediately free of charge. Spacious stud…
$92,514
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
Two from Multisilla! The apartment is located on the first floor of the lift house (not at g…
$50,770
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 room apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/6
Top floor gem in Tammela! This townhouse is located in a desirable location on Tammela Park …
$156,823
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Nokia, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Nokia, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
Renovated triangle from Nokia!This is Nokia's biggest/one of the largest townhouse triangles…
$201,952
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/9
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$293,408
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$112,482
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$261,060
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$203,566
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment block in a triangle from the top location, close to the city center services and t…
$298,979
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to Toboggan Street! This bright and well-kept 83 m² terraced home offers an excellen…
$235,799
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/3
New space on the top floor from the central location of Vuores! Waste squares have been sque…
$180,516
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Tampere sub-region

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Tampere sub-region, Finland

with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go