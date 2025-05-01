Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Oulu, Finland

2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/9
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$124,640
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
Welcome to explore this stunning corner apartment on the second floor, located in a building…
$192,367
3 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 8/8
Unique opportunity in the beloved Toivoniemi! A large top-floor corner apartment awaits its …
$281,904
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/16
Right in the heart of the city center in the beautiful Plaanatorn, now a spacious studio wit…
$215,133
1 bedroom apartment in Jaali, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jaali, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
This townhouse apartment offers practical living in a quiet area and is also an excellent in…
$62,491
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
A two-bedroom terraced house on the edge of the forest awaits you in Kaijonranta, at the end…
$106,422
1 room apartment in Haukipudas, Finland
1 room apartment
Haukipudas, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$78,296
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,077
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,549
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/8
A one-bedroom apartment in Toppilansalmi! Now for sale: a practical and bright two-room apar…
$151,707
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,906
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/13
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$178,152
3 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/5
Welcome to explore this spacious apartment in the prestigious Asunto Oy Monttiinintalo, comp…
$237,898
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/8
In the urban environment of Toppilansalmi, next to services, a well-maintained 4th floor apa…
$152,528
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$312,741
3 bedroom apartment in Haukipudas, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Haukipudas, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
This bright and functional floor plan heated by district heating from 2003 is waiting for ne…
$180,985
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/12
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$242,232
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
$134,725
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 6/12
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$38,701
1 bedroom apartment in Oulunsalo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulunsalo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
Are you looking for a home where you can realize your own renovation dreams? This end house …
$47,807
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$253,605
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/3
Experience the charm of Oulu, the third largest city in Finland, in this beautiful apartment…
$85,370
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$186,508
2 bedroom apartment in Oulunsalo, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulunsalo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$214,939
1 room apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/4
Now for sale: a bright studio apartment on Kauppalinnankuja in Linnanmaa. The apartment has …
$124,071
1 room apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 7/12
Stylish studio apartment in a prime location — an excellent choice for investment or for you…
$141,031
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to this home located in the popular Mäntylä area! This cozy home, heated with distri…
$129,064
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the best of Oulu in this charming townhouse in the Intiö district. This 45.4 sq f…
$191,057
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$189,919
3 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Iinatti. Quietly located, next to fast transport links, this three-bedroom semi-d…
$180,011
