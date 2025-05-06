Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Espoo, Finland

31 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$393,485
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$281,097
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$151,822
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
Bright walk-through two-bedroom apartment in a good location. Balcony southwest, 2/3 floor w…
$253,905
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
Third-floor two bedroom apartment in Karakallio, completed in 2012, on its own plot, now for…
$358,852
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$226,311
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/2
A light and bright family apartment is looking for new residents. On the ground floor there …
$242,620
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$134,763
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/2
Bright and spacious walk-through apartment in a great location!Welcome to visit this wonderf…
$517,966
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$403,721
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
Instantly free, top-floor duplex. The apartment is located in a through-house and the glazed…
$167,013
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 6/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$423,054
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 8/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$543,601
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$168,689
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$325,251
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,821
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$661,204
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/3
In the very comfortable Säterinmetsä area of Leppävaara, a well-maintained apartment with it…
$366,752
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/1
Very high-quality new 1-level terraced apartment. Modern and finished with really high-quali…
$393,835
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 3/4
Large apartment house for sale in Olari, Espoo. The building company has carried out extensi…
$324,998
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$452,622
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 7/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,237
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/5
Wonderfully renovated 2024 studio apartment ready to move out on the top 5th floor. The geot…
$201,996
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
A one-level, well-maintained townhouse apartment in a quiet location in Niipper, Espoo. The …
$223,436
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/2
High quality terraced house for sale in the prestigious residential area of Lähderanta. The …
$480,727
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$361,643
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
A Dream Family Home on Two Levels!This bright and energy-efficient home offers space and com…
$320,485
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/6
A bright and beautiful home awaits new residents in Tuomarila, Espoo. The functional layout …
$224,565
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$360,844
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$312,741
