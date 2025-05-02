Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Raahe, Finland

20 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$39,832
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$52,837
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$47,709
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$71,634
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$67,738
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$114,620
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 6/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$30,797
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$187,616
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$29,516
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,906
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$81,939
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$170,472
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$61,192
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$55,746
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$29,657
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$69,323
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$160,824
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$64,236
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$84,849
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$165,049
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
