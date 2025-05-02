Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Vaasa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Vaasa, Finland

1 BHK
9
2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$117,335
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$166,977
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$122,976
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 room apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$134,194
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/2
Compact studio apartment in the lovely wooden house area of Hietalahti. The apartment on the…
$58,668
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,704
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,422
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,704
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,548
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,590
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$87,568
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 room apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$101,214
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$155,802
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$152,839
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$129,645
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 5/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$244,507
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,842
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Vaasa, Finland

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go