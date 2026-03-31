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Monthly rent of seaview villas in Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
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4 bedroom Villa in Mesogi, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
For rent: A peaceful and serene neighborhood of Mesogi, this spacious detached villa offers…
$3,337
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garden
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