Rent villas per month in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

2 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to a stunning contemporary residence located in Moni area in a newly developed neigh…
$6,166
per month
3 bedroom villa in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to a stunning contemporary residence located in Moni area in a newly developed neigh…
$5,893
per month
