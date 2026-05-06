Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Rent villas per month in Larnaca, Cyprus

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Charming Antique House in the Center of Larnaca — Near Metro Supermarket Unique antique hou…
$2,922
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
This charming detached villa is located in the Oroklini tourist area, surrounded by a large …
$2,344
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go