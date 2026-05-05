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Monthly rent of mountain view villas in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
3
Peyia
8
Limassol
11
Chloraka
4
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3 properties total found
7 bedroom villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
7 bedroom villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 350 m²
Set on an expansive 6,011 sqm private estate, this exceptional bespoke villa offers the ulti…
$41,007
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
6 bedroom villa in Fyti, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
NOTE: Ready in 3 weeks - One month. Discover refined living in this exceptional, brand new …
$4,691
per month
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
6 bedroom villa in Fyti, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
NOTE: Ready in 3 weeks - One month. Discover refined living in this exceptional, brand new …
$4,691
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
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