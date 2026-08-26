Seaview Apartments for Sale in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

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Seafront apartments in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

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Polis
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16 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Luxury Beachfront Villas in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus ? Exclusive Coastal Living Discover a…
$927 619
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2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Your Mediterranean Escape Awaits Step into refined coastal living with this exceptional col…
$798 559
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3 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Your Mediterranean Escape Awaits Step into refined coastal living with this exceptional col…
$904 573
Leave a request
Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Your Private Slice of Mediterranean Paradise Experience the ultimate in coastal living with…
$743 248
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3 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Your Private Slice of Mediterranean Paradise Experience the ultimate in coastal living with…
$743 248
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Your Mediterranean Escape Awaits Step into refined coastal living with this exceptional col…
$904 573
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Your Mediterranean Escape Awaits Step into refined coastal living with this exceptional col…
$1,06M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Your Mediterranean Escape Awaits Step into refined coastal living with this exceptional col…
$1,06M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Your Mediterranean Escape Awaits Step into refined coastal living with this exceptional col…
$645 300
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Your Mediterranean Escape Awaits Step into refined coastal living with this exceptional col…
$798 559
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Luxury Beachfront Villas in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus ? Exclusive Coastal Living Discover a…
$927 619
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This charming two-bedroom maisonette in Latchi is perfect for buyers looking for a renovated…
$293 842
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3 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Your Mediterranean Escape Awaits Step into refined coastal living with this exceptional col…
$896 507
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Your Mediterranean Escape Awaits Step into refined coastal living with this exceptional col…
$645 300
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Your Mediterranean Escape Awaits Step into refined coastal living with this exceptional col…
$896 507
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Polis, Cyprus We offer spaci…
$606 486
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Property types in Polis Chrysochous

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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