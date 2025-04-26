Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Polis Chrysochous
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

2 BHK
19
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool and gardens in a prestigious area, Polis, Cyprus We of…
$230,601
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a swimming pools and a garden in a prestigious area, Polis, Cyprus We offer …
$135,849
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 552 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of beachfront villas with swimming pools, Polis, Cyprus We offer modern villas with…
$2,01M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Polis, Cyprus We offer spaci…
$606,486
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished apartments and villas close to a golf club and the nature reserve, Polis, Cyprus …
$256,950
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of townhouses with swimming pools, Polis, Cyprus We offer townhouses with gardens a…
$195,623
Leave a request

Properties features in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go