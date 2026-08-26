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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

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Polis
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1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Polis, Cyprus We offer spaci…
$606 486
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Property types in Polis Chrysochous

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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