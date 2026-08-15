Mountain View Villas for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

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Villas in mountains in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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