  Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

28 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Annierte Villas offer a prime location next to a public park and within walking distance of …
$443,386
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 268 m²
Liliarte Villas offer spacious interiors and a private swimming pool on a large plot. With s…
$926,564
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 343 m²
Vernaluxe Villas is a luxurious villa in Cyprus with a private pool, perfect for those seeki…
$1,35M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Veluna is a luxurious villa in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable living or a relaxing getaway.…
$1,11M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Veluna is a luxurious villa in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable living or a relaxing getaway.…
$1,01M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Ametricia Villas is a charming three-bedroom villa located just minutes from the sandy beach…
$551,391
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Vento Retreats is a luxurious development in the picturesque village of Tala, offering stunn…
$841,297
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Lazul Mare is an exclusive collection of 20 luxurious villas, seamlessly blending contempora…
$1,59M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Lazul Mare is an exclusive collection of 20 luxurious villas, seamlessly blending contempora…
$1,09M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Avaricia Villas is the epitome of luxury and comfort in the heart of Paphos. Built with high…
$1,88M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 206 m²
Sylvan Seraph is a stunning 3-bedroom open-plan villa located in the heart of Paphos. This m…
$602,551
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
This exquisite villa by Salvante Homes showcases a sleek contemporary design with upgraded t…
$488,862
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Discover Sienerta Villas, the perfect home in the Universal area of Paphos. This 3-room hous…
$420,649
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 395 m²
Samirio Villas Cyprus are situated in the heart of Paphos city, set on spacious plots in a p…
$1,25M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 282 m²
Merriarte Villas combine elegance and functionality, offering modern comfort and style in a …
$676,448
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 332 m²
Virelian Retreats is an exclusive villa development in Cyprus, offering the perfect blend of…
$562,760
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Vento Retreats is a luxurious development in the picturesque village of Tala, offering stunn…
$909,511
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Altierra Villas is a modern villa for sale in Chloraka, offering luxury and comfort. The pro…
$909,511
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Lavender Elegance is nestled in a unique residential resort, just a short stroll from the Pa…
$608,235
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Montierra Estates is a stunning townhouse located in the rising area of Geroskipou, position…
$443,386
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 428 m²
Samirio Villas Cyprus are situated in the heart of Paphos city, set on spacious plots in a p…
$1,46M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 437 m²
Liliarte Villas offer spacious interiors and a private swimming pool on a large plot. With s…
$1,93M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 274 m²
Liliarte Villas offer spacious interiors and a private swimming pool on a large plot. With s…
$2,25M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
Virelian Retreats is an exclusive villa development in Cyprus, offering the perfect blend of…
$579,813
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 598 m²

$5,48M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Lavender Elegance is a sophisticated villa that blends luxury and comfort seamlessly. Locate…
$432,018
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 516 m²
Liliarte Villas offer spacious interiors and a private swimming pool on a large plot. With s…
$4,15M
Villa 3 rooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 332 m²
Olivia Homes is an exclusive villa development in Cyprus, offering the perfect blend of luxu…
$556,110
