Pool Villas for sale in Pafos, Cyprus

55 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
4
396 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 396 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
4
396 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 396 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,19M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
5
413 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 413 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
4
394 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 394 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
5
428 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 428 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,29M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
5
428 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 428 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,29M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
5
428 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 428 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,29M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
4
395 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 395 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
3
181 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 181 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€534,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
3
181 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 181 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€534,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
3
181 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 181 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€534,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
5
590 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 590 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
€3,39M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
3
181 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 181 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€534,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
3
181 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 181 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€534,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
3
183 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 183 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€515,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
3
183 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 183 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€515,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
4
2
182 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€515,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
3
182 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The property boa…
€515,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
4
226 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 226 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€630,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
3
247 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 247 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,02M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
3
240 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,06M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
3
218 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 218 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€900,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
3
223 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€940,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
3
223 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€981,800
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
3
223 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€973,700
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
3
223 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€940,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
3
223 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€981,800
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
5
496 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 496 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
€3,88M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
4
282 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 282 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
4
282 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 282 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,05M
Recommend
