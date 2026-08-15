Pool Houses for sale in Pafos, Cyprus

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Houses with pool for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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villas
149
townhouses
15
duplexes
6
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16 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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House in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
House
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
In the very centre of Pafos, just moments from “blue-flag” beaches, renowned resorts, cultur…
$1,27M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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House in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
House
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Tucked within a coastal enclave in Paphos—just steps from both the shoreline and cultural la…
$1,02M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa in the exclusive ORION VILLAS project, located in the …
$1,00M
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3 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
🌅 Premium villa in Sea Caves, Paphos – sea, cliffs and absolute privacy💎 Bungalows 3 bedroom…
$687,350
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House in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
House
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
On the sun-drenched western coast of Cyprus, a new collection of contemporary villas offers …
$1,27M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 455 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa in the exclusive ORION VILLAS project, located in the …
$1,03M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in EVO Homes, Konia area, Paphos. A modern project with spaciou…
$703,608
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 355 m²
For sale: Elegant three-bedroom villa at Premier Residences, offering the perfect balance of…
$539,807
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
For sale: Almond Tree villa with 4 bedrooms in central Paphos. A modern project by a reli…
$1,35M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
For sale: Elegant three-bedroom villa at Premier Residences — offering the perfect balance o…
$563,276
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in EVO Homes, Konia area, Paphos. A modern project with spaciou…
$679,958
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 610 m²
For sale: exclusive 4-bedroom villa in Davanti Mare, Paphos. This contemporary villa perf…
$1,59M
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House in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
House
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Imagine a quiet corner of Paphos transformed into an intimate residential haven—ten thoughtf…
$1,38M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Introducing Harmony Residences 2 - an exquisite enclave of 12 luxurious villas situated alon…
$800,320
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Villa 3 rooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 332 m²
Olivia Homes is an exclusive villa development in Cyprus, offering the perfect blend of luxu…
$556,110
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Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
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with Terrace
with Mountain view
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