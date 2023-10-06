Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Pafos
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Pafos, Cyprus

villas
147
townhouses
9
House To archive
Clear all
373 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
€506,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
€574,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
€1,30M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€810,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 304 m²
€910,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 168 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
€980,000
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 247 m²
€695,000
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 144 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€895,000
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
€799,000
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
€1,85M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
€700,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 294 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
€1,06M
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
€2,60M
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
€599,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 265 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
€2,15M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 260 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€1,45M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€2,50M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€2,00M
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 235 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€585,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 164 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€659,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 135 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€330,000
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 409 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 409 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
€1,60M
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
For sale is a two-story house surrounded by a garden and is located on a spacious area with …
€2,50M
House with parking, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
House with parking, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Description of the object: Covered garage Private pool To the beach 200 m. Guest toilet. Air…
€420,000
House with parking, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
House with parking, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Villa for sale by sea, near Coral Bay beach on about.Cyprus.Large modern villa with 7 bedroo…
€2,85M
House with parking, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
House with parking, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
Excellent Tanhaus Suite is a hidden treasure in the heart of Paphos, located in an exclusive…
€359,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 370 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 370 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedr…
€2,00M
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 693 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 693 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of one bedroom, one ki…
€2,10M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 178 m²
For sale 2 - floor villa of 178 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a …
€970,000

Properties features in Pafos, Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir