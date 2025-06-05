Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

villas
105
townhouses
21
duplexes
4
9 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 332 m²
Olivia Homes is an exclusive villa development in Cyprus, offering the perfect blend of luxu…
$556,110
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex near the sea, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with balc…
$655,379
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with swimming pools in an elite suburb of Paphos, Lofos, Cyprus We offer villas with…
$2,11M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas close to all necessary infrastructure, Paphos, Cyprus We offer two…
$760,755
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We off…
$864,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with…
$1,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa with a swimming pool and a roof-top terrace in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus We …
$1,79M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer stylish and comfortable vill…
$1,30M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer modern vill…
$722,717
Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

