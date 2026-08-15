Seaview Houses for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

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Beachfront houses in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

;
villas
149
townhouses
15
duplexes
6
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8 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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3 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Residential seaside development in Paphos This is a premium coastal residential project in …
$1,21M
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3 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Residential seaside development in Paphos This is a premium coastal residential project in …
$1,21M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We off…
$864,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with swimming pools in an elite suburb of Paphos, Lofos, Cyprus We offer villas with…
$2,11M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa with a swimming pool and a roof-top terrace in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus We …
$1,79M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with…
$1,07M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex near the sea, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with balc…
$655,379
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Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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