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Warehouses in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
105
hotels
7
offices
31
investment properties
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1 property total found
Warehouse 1 088 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 088 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 088 m²
The whole building for 9 apartments - Paphos | Cyprus.Project ROI Residence - PaphosROI RESI…
$3,60M
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