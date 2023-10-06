Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
An office in City center, Paphos.It is located on the same building with EDE Paphos.It has c…
Price on request
Office with Bedrooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Office with Bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Special offer for quick sale. Spacious Apartment in Paphos Center. The apt is 3 min from the…
Price on request
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
This office is found on the 3rd floor of the Business Center consisting of 5 floors with sho…
€220,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
  This office is found on the 4th floor of the Business Center consisting of 5 floors with s…
€446,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
For sale an office that is made of 2 premises. Located on the 3rd floor of the business cent…
€470,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
For sale an office, which was divided into 2 independent premises. Located on the 3rd floor …
€210,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
For sale an office of 160m2 that is made of 2 premises. Located on the 3rd floor of the busi…
€475,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
For sale an office located on the 3rd floor of the business center in the city center of Pap…
€215,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
For sale an office that is made of 2 premises. Located on the 3rd floor of the business cent…
€445,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
  These spacious offices are found on the 1st floor of the Business Center, consisting of 5 …
€2,33M
