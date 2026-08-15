Offices for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

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Offices in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
105
hotels
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investment properties
21
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31 property total found
Office 1 260 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 1 260 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 260 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: Modern office space under construction in the center of Paphos with an internal ar…
$8,02M
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Business Centre in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Business Centre
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 349 m²
For sale: half-floor office space on the first level in Business Centre, Paphos. A modern…
$1,77M
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2/5
Modern Class-A Office & Retail Spaces in the Heart of Paphos Discover a premium commercial …
$1,03M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 1 082 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 1 082 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 082 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: An all-new office building under the project with an impressive interior area of 1…
$5,16M
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2
Office Spaces – Work in Style Within this multifunctional complex, office spaces are designe…
$1,05M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 547 m² in Anavargos, Cyprus
Office 547 m²
Anavargos, Cyprus
Area 547 m²
Number of floors 6
This modern commercial building is located at the entrance to the city of Paphos, near the c…
$3,61M
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TekceTekce
Office 187 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 187 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 187 m²
This ready-to-move-in office, located in the heart of Paphos, offers an ideal work environme…
$1,21M
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Office 76 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 76 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
For Sale – Renovated Top Floor Office in Central Paphos An excellent opportunity to acquire…
$178,929
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Recently renovated 4 shops for sale in the historical centre in Paphos city. The said 4 shop…
$565,156
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 698 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 698 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 698 m²
Premium Commercial Property in Paphos – A Rare Investment & Business Opportunity. Position y…
$3,98M
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Office 85 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 85 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 85 m²
This office is found on the 2nd floor of the Business Center consisting of 5 floors with sho…
$342,227
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Office 150 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 150 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Modern 4th-floor office is available for sale in the heart of Paphos city center, offering a…
$1,05M
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2/5
Modern Class-A Office & Retail Spaces in the Heart of Paphos Discover a premium commercial …
$1,48M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
Office Space – Elevate Your Business in Paphos’ Premier Commercial Hub Positioned in one of…
$7,99M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 50 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 50 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale: A great opportunity to purchase an office as planned on the second floor of a mode…
$326,402
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Number of floors 9
The development comprises FIVE plots. The initial plot was used for the construction of the …
$5,71M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2/3
Office Space – Elevate Your Business in Paphos’ Premier Commercial Hub Positioned in one of…
$2,06M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Business Centre in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Business Centre
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 2 094 m²
For sale: Business Centre commercial building, Paphos. A premium Class A project by a rel…
$10,88M
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Office 460 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 460 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 4
This new project offers a collection of 42 exclusive apartments in the beautiful area of Pap…
$2,32M
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
A modern, fully renovated 80 sq.m. two-storey office for rent in a prime central location in…
$420,157
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 168 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 168 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 168 m²
For sale an office that is made of 2 premises. Located on the 3rd floor of the business cent…
$525,307
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Office 173 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 173 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 173 m²
A new commercial hub is rising in the center of Paphos—an advanced mixed-use building design…
$1,06M
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Office 187 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 187 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 187 m²
This ready-to-move-in office, located in the heart of Paphos, offers an ideal work environme…
$1,21M
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 1
Office Spaces – Work in Style Within this multifunctional complex, office spaces are designe…
$1,00M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 349 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 349 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 349 m²
Premium Commercial Property in Paphos – A Rare Investment & Business Opportunity. Position y…
$1,94M
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 1/3
Office Space – Elevate Your Business in Paphos’ Premier Commercial Hub Positioned in one of…
$1,94M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Building next to Kalypso - Shop on the northSide & Kalypso (club) building - Shop on the Sou…
$1,88M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 79 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 79 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is an excellent office in the planning stage in the developing Geroskipou area. Thi…
$408,002
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2
Office 102 is located on the 1st floor and features an open plan layout including an office …
$131,299
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 170 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 170 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 170 m²
This office is found on the 4th floor of the Business Center consisting of 5 floors with sho…
$526,487
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