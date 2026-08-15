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Business for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
105
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7
offices
31
investment properties
21
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Shop 110 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 110 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 110 m²
**FOR SALE | FULLY RENOVATED COMMERCIAL SHOP | PAPHOS CITY CENTRE** An excellent opportunit…
$253,640
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Investment 1 447 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 1 447 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 1 447 m²
Project / building with a very popular location on a main avenue in Mesa Gitonia area. Locat…
$6,35M
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Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The Nicolaides Complex is perfectly situated in the center of Larnaca, right in the heart of…
$138,555
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The Nicolaides Complex is perfectly situated in the center of Larnaca, right in the heart of…
$254,017
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Floor 2/6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,32M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 380 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 380 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 380 m²
Modern 4 apartments for sale in Potamos Germasogeias, Limassol. The building consists of 5 *…
$2,54M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 1 447 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 447 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 1 447 m²
Project / building with a very popular location on a main avenue in Mesa Gitonia area. Locat…
$6,35M
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Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Floor 2/6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,21M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Warehouse 826 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 826 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 826 m²
Industrial investment opportunity in the Ypsonas Industrial Estate — two adjacent warehouse …
$1,62M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Floor 2/6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,24M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 110 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 110 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 110 m²
This professional office space, situated on the prominent Artemidos Road in the Skala area o…
$240,566
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 1 260 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 1 260 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 260 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: Modern office space under construction in the center of Paphos with an internal ar…
$8,02M
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