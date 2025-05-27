Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

Strovolos
125
Latsia
84
Lakatameia
62
Nicosia
27
115 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Exclusive Villa located in the prestigious area of Engomi close to all amenities and service…
$762,875
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
An elite residential property located in a prime location of Engomi area. These finely desig…
$2,72M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a semi-detached three bedroom under construction house in Deftera - Nicosia distric…
$227,224
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 144 sq.m. covered…
$425,052
Leave a request
House in Latsia, Cyprus
House
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 3 500 m²
The Levante Villas are conveniently located 15 mins from the center of Nicosia with very eas…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
La Maison Estates is delighted to introduce this enticing 4-bedroom property in Palouriotisa…
$926,349
Leave a request
Villa in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 160 m²
The last villa in the Vill complex in Nicosia (Lefkosa), the Gonyeli district. The total …
$270,931
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
La Maison Estates is thrilled to introduce this stunning new property listing located in the…
$2,18M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Akaki, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Akaki, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale brand new a semidetached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca district, wi…
$234,961
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sha, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Sha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Breathtaking Mountain Views Resort Style Living in a unique location of Sia only minutes dri…
$1,42M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Latsia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$324,946
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Akaki, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Akaki, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 94 …
$223,220
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 173 m²
Nestled in the esteemed Engomi Hilton Park district of Nicosia, this remarkable residence se…
$3,27M
Leave a request
House in Strovolos, Cyprus
House
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 330 m²
Immerse yourself in luxury within this remarkable two-story standalone residence nestled in …
$3,05M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
In one of the most beautiful areas of Nicosia, Strovolos, this Residence was constructed wit…
$544,911
Leave a request
House in Nicosia District, Cyprus
House
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 592 m²
A two-story house with an attic and a basement, situated in a prime location in Kalithea, Da…
$670,241
Leave a request
House in Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
This luxury home is situated in a nice neiborhood of Engomi  area and enclosed by mature gar…
$1,32M
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Nicosia, Cyprus
8 bedroom House
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 900 m²
This is a dream house, very unique and extremely luxury in the exclusive area of Egkomi clos…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This modern house is located in the most prestigious area of  Strovolos. The property consi…
$2,00M
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Paliometocho, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Paliometocho, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 539 m²
This modern house consists of a living room, a kitchen, a dining room, Seven bedrooms with w…
$665,267
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Perfectly located in a quiet neighborhood in Latsia area with easy access to the high way. T…
$2,22M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
This beatiful house  is located  in a prestigious area of Strovolos. The house consist 2 liv…
$3,33M
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Nicosia, Cyprus
8 bedroom House
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 900 m²
This is a dream house, very unique and extremely luxury in the exclusive area of Egkomi clos…
Price on request
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 636 m²
La Maison Real Estate is delighted to present a spectacular property in Ayioi Omologites. Th…
$2,44M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Vergina - Larnaca district…
$295,291
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Character Filled Residence In The Heart Of Aglatzia. The House consist of  three bedrooms p…
$380,348
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
The beautifully presented family house is located in Stelmek  a  short driving distance to a…
$1,36M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
This lovely house is located in Prestigious area of Strovolos, to an area that only luxuriou…
$3,55M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
$679,887
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
We present an Aristocratic modern house whos is suited in a corner plot with amazing garden …
$1,31M
Leave a request

