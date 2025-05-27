Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

Strovolos
125
Latsia
84
Lakatameia
62
Nicosia
27
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
276 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Exclusive Villa located in the prestigious area of Engomi close to all amenities and service…
$762,875
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
An elite residential property located in a prime location of Engomi area. These finely desig…
$2,72M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a semi-detached three bedroom under construction house in Deftera - Nicosia distric…
$227,224
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
House 10 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 350 m²
The Listed property consist 10 bedrooms in a 200sqm plot with 350sqm covered area and intern…
$1,44M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 144 sq.m. covered…
$425,052
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Contemporary Residence with Stunning Garden, Double Garage, and Covered Terrace Welcome to …
$648,444
Leave a request
House in Latsia, Cyprus
House
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 3 500 m²
The Levante Villas are conveniently located 15 mins from the center of Nicosia with very eas…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in New Port area - Limassol provin…
$330,326
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province,…
$623,530
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
$569,905
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
La Maison Estates is delighted to introduce this enticing 4-bedroom property in Palouriotisa…
$926,349
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
$259,957
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious two bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 134 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$227,883
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
This two-storey property located in a beautiful area of Latsia. The house has a total covere…
$2,83M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
La Maison Estates is thrilled to introduce this stunning new property listing located in the…
$2,18M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
$244,959
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
This  house is located in Lakatamia area  near Strakka Taver with plenthora of anemities lik…
$544,911
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Akaki, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Akaki, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale brand new a semidetached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca district, wi…
$234,961
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
For sale a four-bedroom detached house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, with 153 sq.m. cover…
$274,155
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Akaki, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Akaki, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale a detached house of three bedrooms of metal construction in the area of ​​Kallithea…
$234,961
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Latsia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$324,946
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale resale a detached house of three bedrooms in Kamares - Larnaca district, with 180 s…
$239,960
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of four bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca distric…
$324,946
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 173 m²
Nestled in the esteemed Engomi Hilton Park district of Nicosia, this remarkable residence se…
$3,27M
Leave a request
House in Strovolos, Cyprus
House
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 330 m²
Immerse yourself in luxury within this remarkable two-story standalone residence nestled in …
$3,05M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
In one of the most beautiful areas of Nicosia, Strovolos, this Residence was constructed wit…
$544,911
Leave a request
House in Nicosia District, Cyprus
House
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 592 m²
A two-story house with an attic and a basement, situated in a prime location in Kalithea, Da…
$670,241
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious two bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 134 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$227,638
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Nicosia, Cyprus
8 bedroom House
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 900 m²
This is a dream house, very unique and extremely luxury in the exclusive area of Egkomi clos…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This modern house is located in the most prestigious area of  Strovolos. The property consi…
$2,00M
Leave a request

Property types in Nicosia

villas
cottages

Properties features in Nicosia, Cyprus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go