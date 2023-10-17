Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Strovolos
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Strovolos, Cyprus

11 properties total found
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the second floor (no.3) and occupies …
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the first floor and occupies the enti…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is  located on the third floor, and it is part of a…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Offices for sale in a commercial building, in a very desirable location in the commercial he…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Offices for sale in a commercial building, in a very desirable location in the commercial he…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
This is an office on the 4th floor of a 5-storey building in Strovolos Municipality, Nicosia…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Twelve office units with a total area of 2.210 sqm, a 27-year old commercial building locate…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
This is an office space on the first floor of the building located on the main Avenue in Nic…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Modern and spacious office space of 200sqm, in a fantastic location on Stavrou Avenue.This i…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Best office Location in Cyprus. Opposite Army Head Quarters, Police Head Quarters, next to t…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
The property forms part of a building, adjacent 350m north of Athalassas Avenue.The office i…
Price on request
