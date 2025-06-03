Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Nicosia Muncipality, Cyprus

36 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
The House is located in Agios Andreas close to city center and all amenities. The property w…
$775,037
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
A Modern property location in Engomi area close to all amenities. The asset nestles on a co…
$1,31M
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 494 m²
Welcome to your dream residence in Engomi, where luxury meets sophistication! This stunning …
$1,83M
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Beautiful Four Bedroom house located in the prestigious area of Engomi near Hilton Park. Th…
Price on request
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Super Contemporary five-bedroom house of 650sqm (450sqm plus 200sqm basement) located in the…
$2,55M
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
$410,738
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Exclusive Villa located in the prestigious area of Engomi close to all amenities and service…
$762,875
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 817 m²
This villa offers both exclusivity and privacy at a prestigious address. The design features…
$4,03M
6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
An Aristocratic house located in the best area of Engomi, Nicosia. On the Ground floor, the…
$4,99M
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
$383,112
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
La Maison Estates is thrilled to introduce this stunning new property listing located in the…
$2,18M
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 160 sq.m. covered…
$424,594
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
? Modern Elegance Awaits You! Your Dream Home Is Here. Discover the epitome of contemporary…
$708,384
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 448 m²
This beautiful residence is in an exclusive asset  located in Engomi area close to all ameni…
$2,00M
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 321 m²
Presenting an exceptional chance in the heart of Engomi – an exquisite property currently in…
$1,55M
House in Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
This luxury home is situated in a nice neiborhood of Engomi  area and enclosed by mature gar…
$1,32M
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Presenting an extraordinary residence that defines opulence and modern living. This lavish h…
$735,630
6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 784 m²
This property luxurious property is situated in one of the most sought after residential are…
$2,45M
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 144 sq.m. covered…
$394,058
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
$388,087
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
For sale under construction bungalow a detached house of three bedrooms in Dekelia - Larnaca…
$390,943
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
This house located in the prestigious area of Engomi. The ground floor consists of a living…
$1,28M
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
An elite residential property located in a prime location of Engomi area. These finely desig…
$2,72M
8 bedroom House in Nicosia, Cyprus
8 bedroom House
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 900 m²
This is a dream house, very unique and extremely luxury in the exclusive area of Egkomi clos…
Price on request
6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 636 m²
La Maison Real Estate is delighted to present a spectacular property in Ayioi Omologites. Th…
$2,44M
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
This lovely house  is located  in most probably  best area of  Engomi, near the USA embassy.…
$1,66M
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
$381,046
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A stunning resale property of  high-specification set on prime position in Engomi which offe…
$599,402
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
The beautifully presented family house is located in Stelmek  a  short driving distance to a…
$1,36M
3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
For Sale: Listed - Heritage building) suitable for boutique hotel Building: 225 m2 Plot: 1…
$926,349
