Residential properties for sale in Nicosia Muncipality, Cyprus

Nicosia
78
Nicosia
288
Aglangia
82
656 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Open Door Day:Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025Time: 15:00 to 15:45Please contact us for more inf…
$629,367
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment 103 – Grey Residences, Agios Dometios This spacious first-floor apartment is th…
$280,354
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2
The property in question is an apartment on the second floor of a residential building calle…
$170,501
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 3
Three-bedroom apartment on the top floor of a three-storey building, in Engomi district, Nic…
$389,063
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
The property in question is a three-bedroom ground floor apartment located in the area of Pa…
$108,709
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 124 sq.m. covere…
$412,965
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
This stylish residential luxury building is designed to offer residents a refined urban livi…
$488,240
Apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
Apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Engomi Glots No. 33 IS A Building Plot with Title Deeds for Sale in Nicosia, The Capital of …
$45,491
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
A new complex located in a prime residential neighborhood of Engomi, Nicosia. Excellently po…
$556,017
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful low-rise residence in a prestigious area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments a…
$369,388
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
? Luxury Awaits in Agioi Omologites Unveiling Apartment, your gateway to modern living in t…
$403,234
Room 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction, a three-bedroom apartment in Strovolos - province of Nicosia, o…
$264,956
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 124 sq.m. covere…
$452,768
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Experience luxury living in this spacious 2-bedroom apartment, elegantly converted from a 3-…
$1,34M
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern Residential Development in Aglantzia, Nicosia This well-designed apartment building …
$153,016
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
This Stylish listed property is located in the heart of Nicosia’s Old City within walking di…
$817,367
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
Nestled in the vibrant Engomi district, this outstanding project is situated in an area stee…
$398,493
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern Residential Project Inspired by Japanese Aesthetics This thoughtfully crafted reside…
$361,572
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern Residential Development Near Frederick University This well-designed apartment build…
$209,689
Cottage 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Modern four-bedroom detached house for sale in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, with 170 sq.m. …
$259,957
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
This innovative residential building offers stunning views through floor-to-ceiling windows,…
$1,37M
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
The House is located in Agios Andreas close to city center and all amenities. The property w…
$775,037
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
A beautiful, 6 bedroom, the whole-floor penthouse is now available in a great area in Likavi…
$271,438
2 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
A traditional Cypriot styled house located in Pallouriotissa, Nicosia. Built in 1935, this c…
$217,150
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/4
Modern Residential Development Near Frederick University This well-designed apartment build…
$147,349
3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
The house is situated in a very good area in Engomi. It is close to all amenities and servic…
$306,814
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 262 m²
For sale an amazing flat in one of the most iconic projects in Nicosia, with a magnificent v…
$3,86M
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Elegant project is located in City Center, Nicosia. 13-story building consists of shops and …
$567,826
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 83…
$411,602
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern Residential Project Inspired by Japanese Aesthetics This thoughtfully crafted reside…
$323,035
