Houses with garden for sale in Nicosia Muncipality, Cyprus

Cottage 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Modern four-bedroom detached house for sale in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, with 170 sq.m. …
$259,957
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
The House is located in Agios Andreas close to city center and all amenities. The property w…
$775,037
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
Resale three bedroom detached house for sale in Petrou and Pavlou - Limassol province, with …
$385,380
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 494 m²
Welcome to your dream residence in Engomi, where luxury meets sophistication! This stunning …
$1,83M
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Beautiful Four Bedroom house located in the prestigious area of Engomi near Hilton Park. Th…
Price on request
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Super Contemporary five-bedroom house of 650sqm (450sqm plus 200sqm basement) located in the…
$2,55M
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
$410,738
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior s…
$307,147
Cottage 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
$569,905
3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
This is a modern place in a magnificent location ideal.  It consists of an Open Plan Living …
$942,462
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Exclusive Villa located in the prestigious area of Engomi close to all amenities and service…
$762,875
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 143 m²
For sale semi-detached three bedroom house in the area of Latsia - Nicosia province, with 14…
$250,958
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house, in Konia - Paphos province, with…
$413,909
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$469,922
7 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 825 m²
Luxury modern designed house by a well known architect. It consists of a huge sitting area w…
$1,77M
Cottage 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limassol pro…
$392,136
6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
An Aristocratic house located in the best area of Engomi, Nicosia. On the Ground floor, the…
$4,99M
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
$383,112
Cottage 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house, in Cloraka - Paphos province, with 210 sq.m. covered…
$429,929
Villa 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 228 m²
Luxurious four bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 210 sq.m. covered interior…
$429,929
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
La Maison Estates is thrilled to introduce this stunning new property listing located in the…
$2,18M
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 406 m²
This beautiful listed property is located in the heart of Nicosia’s Old City within walking …
$1,36M
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 160 sq.m. covered…
$424,594
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$380,375
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
? Modern Elegance Awaits You! Your Dream Home Is Here. Discover the epitome of contemporary…
$708,384
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior s…
$307,147
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 448 m²
This beautiful residence is in an exclusive asset  located in Engomi area close to all ameni…
$2,00M
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 321 m²
Presenting an exceptional chance in the heart of Engomi – an exquisite property currently in…
$1,55M
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$426,043
Cottage 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
$569,905
