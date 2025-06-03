Houses for sale in Nicosia Muncipality, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Open Door Day:Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025Time: 15:00 to 15:45Please contact us for more inf…
$629,367
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
This Stylish listed property is located in the heart of Nicosia’s Old City within walking di…
$817,367
Cottage 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Modern four-bedroom detached house for sale in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, with 170 sq.m. …
$259,957
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
The House is located in Agios Andreas close to city center and all amenities. The property w…
$775,037
2 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
A traditional Cypriot styled house located in Pallouriotissa, Nicosia. Built in 1935, this c…
$217,150
3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
The house is situated in a very good area in Engomi. It is close to all amenities and servic…
$306,814
2 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
The house is situated in a very good location of Nicosia, Engomi. It is close to all ameniti…
$353,698
House in Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 310 m²
This is a traditional two semi-detached building within Nicosia’s old city walls. The asset…
$635,366
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
A Modern property location in Engomi area close to all amenities. The asset nestles on a co…
$1,31M
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
Resale three bedroom detached house for sale in Petrou and Pavlou - Limassol province, with …
$385,380
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 494 m²
Welcome to your dream residence in Engomi, where luxury meets sophistication! This stunning …
$1,83M
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
A 4 bedroom semi detached house is available for sale in Makedonitissa. It consists of a liv…
$347,440
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Beautiful Four Bedroom house located in the prestigious area of Engomi near Hilton Park. Th…
Price on request
7 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
The building consists of two three-bedroom apartments. The ground floor apartment has an are…
$675,337
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Super Contemporary five-bedroom house of 650sqm (450sqm plus 200sqm basement) located in the…
$2,55M
3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Three bedroom house in the middle of the 3 biggest cities of Cyprus. The house is situates i…
$337,558
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
$410,738
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior s…
$307,147
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos , with 169 sq.m. covered inte…
$308,807
Cottage 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
$569,905
3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
This is a modern place in a magnificent location ideal.  It consists of an Open Plan Living …
$942,462
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Exclusive Villa located in the prestigious area of Engomi close to all amenities and service…
$762,875
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
For sale 4 bedroom detached house in Makedonitissa. It was built in 2008 and consists of 250…
$597,163
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 143 m²
For sale semi-detached three bedroom house in the area of Latsia - Nicosia province, with 14…
$250,958
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house, in Konia - Paphos province, with…
$413,909
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$469,922
7 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 825 m²
Luxury modern designed house by a well known architect. It consists of a huge sitting area w…
$1,77M
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 817 m²
This villa offers both exclusivity and privacy at a prestigious address. The design features…
$4,03M
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 456 m²
An astonishing 5 bedroom Villa located in Aglantzia area, Nicosia. This huge Villa except fo…
$1,03M
Cottage 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limassol pro…
$392,136
