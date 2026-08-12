Offices for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

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Offices in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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322 properties total found
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 3/5
Premium Office Space – Modern Commercial Building on Griva Digeni, Limassol This office offe…
$1,39M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 99 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 99 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 99 m²
For sale: Modern off-plan office located on the third floor of an eight-story building with …
$1,49M
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Office 275 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 275 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 275 m²
Introducing an architectural marvel in Limassol’s vibrant center. Near the bustling Anexart…
$2,52M
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TekceTekce
Office 142 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 142 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 142 m²
Elegant first floor office in Agia Zoni, Limassol Positioned in one of the most prestigious …
$820,423
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Office 161 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 161 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 161 m²
A commercial building located in the heart of the new district of Limassol, Zakaki. The popu…
$3,00M
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Office 201 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 201 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 201 m²
Floor 201
This exclusive 8-storey Class A business center is located in one of the most prestigious bu…
$1,52M
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Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
Floor 2/4
Office Space – Mesa Geitonia, Limassol This contemporary office development sets a new stan…
$3,05M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 200 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Office space available on one of Limassol's busiest intersections and within close proximity…
$749,009
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Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 3/5
Premium Office Space – Modern Commercial Building on Griva Digeni, Limassol This office offe…
$1,39M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 1
Exclusive Seafront Commercial Space in the Heart of Limassol Type: Business Center City: Li…
$2,39M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Prime Seafront Office space for Sale – Kanika Enaerios Complex, Limassol 🏢 Internal Area: 1,…
$5,46M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 163 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 163 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 163 m²
A commercial building located in the heart of the new district of Limassol, Zakaki. The popu…
$2,82M
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Office 187 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 187 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 187 m²
Floor 187
This exclusive 8-storey Class A business center is located in one of the most prestigious bu…
$1,42M
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Office 98 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 98 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 98 m²
Discover a fantastic opportunity to own a fully renovated ground-floor office in the highly …
$345,549
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Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Renovated Office on Makarios Avenue, Limassol Modern first-floor office, fully renovated in…
$388,903
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 210 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 210 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 210 m²
Floor 4
A premium brand-new office for sale in a modern commercial development in the sought-after K…
$1,38M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 290 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 290 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 290 m²
Introducing an architectural marvel in Limassol’s vibrant center. Near the bustling Anexart…
$2,81M
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Office 194 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 194 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 194 m²
This is a stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buz…
$1,78M
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Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 3/7
Modern Office Space with Landmark Glass Facade This premium office property combines cutting…
$2,85M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 1/10
Office building represents a unique blend of downtown working and living. Located at the hub…
$2,44M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 430 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 430 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 5
A modern office is ideal for companies looking for new prestigious workspaces. The property …
$2,53M
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Office 275 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 275 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 275 m²
Introducing an architectural marvel in Limassol’s vibrant center. Near the bustling Anexart…
$2,49M
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Office 288 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 288 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 288 m²
Introducing an architectural marvel in Limassol’s vibrant center. Near the bustling Anexart…
$2,82M
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Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
Floor 6
Modern Business Center in Limassol Type: Business Center City: Limassol Area: Central Busin…
$3,02M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Spacious office floor with sea, city, and mountain views, located in a business center in th…
$3,48M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
This will be a Class A office building in an excellent location with easy access and abundan…
$30,20M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 319 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 319 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 319 m²
Exceptional investment opportunity in the heart of Limassol city centre, just 300 metres fro…
$1,38M
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Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
For Sale – Seafront Office Building, Limassol Modern 8-storey commercial building located o…
$3,95M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 130 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 130 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 130 m²
Commercial development is located in Mesa Geitonia area, Limassol. Just minutes from Agios A…
$4,03M
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Office 453 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 453 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 453 m²
A unique, modern landmark in Limassol’s central business district. Its curved design blends…
$3,36M
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