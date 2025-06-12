Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

сommercial property
501
restaurants
3
offices
258
investment properties
84
5 properties total found
Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 700
$605,75M
Hotel 800 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 800 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 25
Area 800 m²
Fully renovated hotel apartment in Papas Area, Limassol. Just a short walk from the sparklin…
$2,86M
Hotel 800 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 800 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 25
Area 800 m²
The hotel apartament is fully renovated. It is located in the center of tourist area, in Pap…
$3,77M
Hotel 927 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 927 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 927 m²
Number of floors 7
LAYLA | Mixed Use Building with Permits. Layla Aparthotel hosts 11 magnificent suites. Sh…
$2,67M
Hotel 2 418 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 2 418 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 2 418 m²
The hotel will contribute to the revitalization of the historical center of Limassol, provid…
$9,71M
