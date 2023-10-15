Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Limassol

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

apartments
133
houses
60
5 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garage, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garage, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 609 m²
Number of floors 2
Type of shortness - villaRegion - Limassol, rural areaConstruction Stage - Colovan StageLand…
€462,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
€500,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
€270,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 322 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€610,000
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€575,000

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir