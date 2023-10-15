Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Limassol

Pool Residential properties for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

apartments
133
houses
60
66 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 294 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€788,200
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
€500,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
€270,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
€650,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
€188,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
€156,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
€190,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 215 …
€705,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Luxurious detached three bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 195…
€675,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with garden, with water system in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with garden, with water system
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Used three bedroom independent house for sale in the province of Pernera - Famagusta. The ho…
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 211 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 211 …
€710,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
€950,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€694,439
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 235 m²
Four bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province, …
€1,28M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€662,393
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€711,280
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€700,854
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in <p>Moutagiaka</p> , Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating

Moutagiaka

, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province, w…
€723,831
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in <p>Moutagiaka</p> , Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating

Moutagiaka

, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€719,796
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€726,640
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€688,226
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 116 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with 9…
€599,544
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
€666,402
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
€618,838
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 81 …
€378,870
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 149 m²
Two bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Provi…
€770,800
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province,…
€1,59M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 401 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, wit…
€1,68M

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir