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Business for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

сommercial properties
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Restaurant in Tala, Cyprus
Restaurant
Tala, Cyprus
This plot is located on the picturesque hills of Tala – one of the most prestigious resident…
$865,941
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Office 250 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 250 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 250 m²
A spacious 250 m² office property for sale on Pafou Avenue in the Omonoia area of Limassol, …
$744,619
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 1 082 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 1 082 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 082 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: An all-new office building under the project with an impressive interior area of 1…
$5,16M
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Office 2 084 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 2 084 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 2 084 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale: Modern office space under construction in one of the most popular areas - Potamos …
$14,32M
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Shop 82 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 82 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 82 m²
New development located in in the heart of the area connecting central Limassol. Just minute…
$340,603
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Office 192 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 192 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 192 m²
Position your business in one of Limassol’s most established commercial areas with this mode…
$790,584
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 109 m² in Paralimni, Cyprus
Office 109 m²
Paralimni, Cyprus
Area 109 m²
A mixed-use project that combines contemporary architecture, functionality and quality, in t…
$326,487
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Office 192 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 192 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 192 m²
Position your business in one of Limassol’s most established commercial areas with this mode…
$778,986
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Shop 50 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Shop 50 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 50 m²
Thriving Beauty Salon for Sale – Prime Location in Limassol A rare opportunity to own a ful…
$75,571
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 118 m² in Paralimni, Cyprus
Office 118 m²
Paralimni, Cyprus
Area 118 m²
A mixed-use project that combines contemporary architecture, functionality and quality, in t…
$373,455
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Office 156 m² in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Office 156 m²
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Area 156 m²
A modern commercial building located in the central area of Agios Ioannis, Limassol. This we…
$1,03M
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Other 1 200 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Other 1 200 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 13
Area 1 200 m²
Rare commercial investment opportunity in Limassol Old Town, located directly on Saripolou S…
$4,81M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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