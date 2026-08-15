Shops for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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Shops for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

;
Larnaca
13
14 properties total found
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The Nicolaides Complex is perfectly situated in the center of Larnaca, right in the heart of…
$254,017
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The Nicolaides Complex is perfectly situated in the center of Larnaca, right in the heart of…
$138,555
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Positioned in the vibrant heart of Larnaca, Shop No.1 offers an exceptional opportunity for …
$406,514
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 295 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 295 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 295 m²
A ground floor retail unit in Larnaca.The shop comprises of an open plan retail space on the…
$764,351
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Shop 300 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 300 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Commercial shop in City center, Larnaca. It has 300 sq. m. covered areas and it's located on…
$472,186
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Shop 559 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 559 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 559 m²
A shop on the ground floor of the mixed use building in Larnaca. It has a 423 sq.m. ground f…
$1,30M
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TekceTekce
Shop 142 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 142 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 142 m²
A new commercial building located in the heart of Larnaca. The project includes both offices…
$562,656
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Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
This shop in Finikoudes, Larnaca, is perfectly situated in the center of the city’s vibrant …
$127,009
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The Nicolaides Complex is perfectly situated in the center of Larnaca, right in the heart of…
$136,246
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Commercial Shop – Prime Retail Investment in Central Larnaca This commercial shop is part of…
$546,447
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 604 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 604 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 604 m²
A former bank branch on a central avenue in Larnaca.It consists of a ground floor of 281sqm …
$761,400
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Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
• Ground floor and Mezanine • Very central location • Easily accessible • Near schools, hote…
$209,064
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 78 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 78 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 78 m²
Shop for sale under construction in Deryneia - Famagusta province. The store consists of 60 …
$125,124
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Shop 100 m² in Oroklini, Cyprus
Shop 100 m²
Oroklini, Cyprus
Area 100 m²
It is under construction in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 100 square meters for s…
$340,336
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Property types in Larnaca District

сommercial properties
hotels
offices
investment properties
warehouses
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